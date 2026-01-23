No tanker vessel at Lagos ports on Friday – NPA

Nigerian Ports Authority.

No tanker vessel to berth among the 10 already waiting vessels at Lekki, Tincan and Apapa ports on Friday.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The 10 waiting vessels were to discharge bulk urea, containers, crude oil, bulk wheat, empty containers, and fresh fish.

The document noted that 26 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive at the three ports in Lagos from Jan. 23 to Jan. 31.

NPA explained that the expected ships contained bulk wheat, empty containers, gasoline, aviation fuel, bulk urea, general cargo, crude oil, bulk gypsum, and containers of different goods.

NAN also reports that 21 other ships are at the ports discharging containers, diesel, bulk urea, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, bulk pallets, bulk wheat, crude oil, raw crude oil and bulk salt

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