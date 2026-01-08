No rift between Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun — Aide dismisses reports as fake news

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has dismissed reports circulating on social media and some online platforms alleging a rift between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The clarification was given in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s attention had been drawn to online reports insinuating a strained relationship between the two governors.

“We wish to state clearly that this is not true. In fact, it is the direct opposite of the relationship that exists between the two leaders,” the statement said.

Akosile stressed that Governor Sanwo-Olu and Governor Abiodun enjoy a cordial and brotherly relationship, noting that both leaders meet regularly and maintain frequent communication on matters of mutual interest.

“The two brother-governors meet regularly and speak with each other frequently on issues concerning the development of their respective states,” he stated.

He explained that the close working relationship is further strengthened by the fact that Lagos and Ogun states share common boundaries and are linked by strong socio-cultural ties.

The Lagos State Government cautioned those spreading what it described as fake news aimed at creating discord between the two governors to desist, stressing that both leaders are united by a shared vision to improve the welfare and quality of life of their people.

“We advise those seeking to plant seeds of discord between the two leaders through fake news to desist forthwith, as both Prince Dapo Abiodun and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu are bound by a common vision to make life more abundant for their people,” the statement added.