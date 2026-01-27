By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Abba Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has declared that no political party can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 praesidential election.

Abba, who recently joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, spoke, yesterday, in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, after collecting his membership registration card at Gwadabawa Ward in Yola North LGA.

According to him, his decision to join the APC was motivated by a desire to contribute to the administration’s “far-reaching economic and human development reforms.”

He stated: “I want to make it very clear that nobody or any political party can stop President Tinubu from returning to Aso Rock in 2027.

“Nigerians have seen his good work; he is not a tribalist and he doesn’t make appointments based on religion or region. His decisions are purely on merit,” he stated.

Abba said he was inspired by the widespread infrastructural growth and human capital development under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The president needs our support to continue the good work. We should mobilise more people beyond party affiliations, to back our president,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adamu Atiku, first son of the former vice president, remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and currently serves as Commissioner for Works and Energy Development under Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is reportedly aspiring to contest the Presidency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, though none of his sons are currently members of the party.

Armed security personnel were deployed around the court premises.