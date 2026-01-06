No bad blood: Lookman downplays on-pitch clash with Osimhen

Ademola Lookman has played down the altercation between himself and Victor Osimhen during Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, describing the incident as “just football”.

The Super Eagles produced a dominant display on Monday to secure passage into the quarter-finals, with Osimhen scoring twice, while Lookman and Akor Adams added the other goals.

However, the comfortable win was briefly overshadowed by a tense moment in the second half when Osimhen appeared visibly upset with Lookman, leading to a heated exchange between the two forwards. Teammates quickly intervened to calm the situation.

Still agitated, the Galatasaray striker signalled to the bench to be substituted and was promptly withdrawn, with Moses Simon taking his place.

Speaking after the match, Lookman dismissed the incident as insignificant, insisting there was no fallout between the pair.

“I have not seen Osimhen but I don’t think that matters. Vic is our number one guy, everybody knows this, he’s a top striker. So, all of that doesn’t matter,” Lookman said.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother.”

The Super Eagles will now face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-final of the tournament on January 10, as they continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title.