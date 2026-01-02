NNPP crisis: Kano Court affirms Dungurawa’s suspension

Dungurawa

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Kano high court presided over by Justice Zuwaira Yusuf has affirmed the suspension of the Kano State Chairman, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Hon. Hashimu Dungurawa from his Gargari ward in Dawakin-Tofa local government area of the state.

The court also restrained Dungurawa from parading himself as Chairman of NNPP in Kano pending the final determination of the court.

In a motion exparte dated 30th December, 2025 and filed by Shuaibu Hassan and nine others, against Hon. Hashimu Dungurawa and NNPP following the earlier suspension of Dungurawa.

The plaintiffs who are also members of Gargari ward in Dawakin-Tofa local government had sought the court to uphold the disciplinary processes and subsequent suspension of Dungurawa from the party after allegations of denigrating the office and person of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, creating division in the party and failure to pay party dues.

The plaintiffs through their lawyers K Njidda Esq and S. A. Muhammad Esq equally moved an originating summon seeking the court to determine whether it’s action against Dungurawa was in accordance with the provision of NNPP’s constitution.

Granting the interlocutory injunction on Friday, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of state high court 13 granted the exparte order as pleaded.

According to Justice Yusuf, Dungurawa is restrained from parading himself as Chairman following his suspension from his ward pending hearing of the substantive motion.

In the suit case no. KN/1218/2026 Justice Yusuf directed “An order that the suspension of the 1st respondent on the 30th December, 2025 shall be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. The applicants are hereby ordered that the process be served on the respondents”.

The court also order parties to maintain status quo ante as it was after 30th December, 2025. The matter is adjourned to 19th January, 2026 for hearing on the substantive motion.

Meanwhile, the state executive Council of the party has affirmed the nomination of Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as new Acting State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, following the sacking of the former State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa.

The appointment was endorsed by the NNPP State Executive Committee after an emergency meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Kano recently. The decision was announced by Barrister Yusuf Mukhtar, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the party, who said Abiya’s appointment was in line with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.