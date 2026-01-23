NLC declares war on FCTA as workers shut down Abuja

Joe Ajaero, NLC president

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja was totally shut down on yesterday as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC threw its full weight behind the ongoing total and indefinite strike by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, declaring an all-out confrontation with what it described as an oppressive and insensitive administration.

In a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC accused the FCTA management and its political leadership of wage abuse, pension diversion, intimidation of workers, and gross violations of constitutional and international labour standards. The Congress said the strike, led by the Joint Unions Action Congress, JUAC, was not only justified but “a necessary and heroic response” to sustained attacks on workers’ rights.

According to the NLC, the FCTA has illegally withheld five months’ Wage Award and promotion arrears owed to workers, an action it described as a direct assault on livelihoods and a violation of constitutional guarantees on remuneration. The Congress also alleged that pension contributions and National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions have not been remitted since May 2025, an act it labelled “economic sabotage” against both serving and retired workers.

“The failure to remit pensions condemns workers to a life of poverty in old age. This is capital accumulation by dispossession, plain and simple,” the NLC said.

The labour centre further accused the FCTA of adopting “fascistic tactics” to suppress dissent, including banning phone usage at workplaces, intimidating staff, and incarcerating workers involved in union activities.

In response, the NLC ordered an immediate escalation of the industrial action across the Federal Capital Territory, directing all its affiliate unions to fully align with the strike.

“This struggle is now the struggle of every worker in the FCT,” the Congress declared.

The NLC also directed workers to mobilise en masse to the National Industrial Court on Monday, January 26, 2026, when matters relating to the dispute are expected to be heard. It said the court premises should be “filled with the dignified presence of the working class” as a show of unity and resolve.

In an unusual move, the Congress announced compulsory daily prayer and solidarity sessions for workers across the FCT from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., describing them as spiritual and moral assemblies to sustain the struggle until all demands are met.

Additionally, the NLC mandated trade unions in the FCT to immediately form alliances with civil society organisations, student groups, community activists, and other stakeholders, warning that the dispute had gone beyond labour issues to become a broader people’s struggle.

“The patience of the working class is exhausted. Their ultimatum was and remains our ultimatum,” the NLC warned the FCTA leadership, vowing to intensify the action if the issues are not resolved swiftly.

NLC urged FCTA workers to remain steadfast, assuring them of the Congress’ total support. “Your struggle is our struggle. Your victory will be a victory for every exploited worker in Nigeria,” the statement said.

As of press time, activities across several FCTA offices and public services in Abuja remained grounded, heightening tensions in the nation’s capital and raising concerns over the potential economic and administrative impact of the escalating labour showdown.