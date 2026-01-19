By Peter Egwuatu

Coronation Life Assurance has emphasised the need for Nigerians to take life insurance policy, noting that it will help protect them for decades.

In an interview with Vanguard, Adebowale Adesona, Managing Director/CEO, Coronation Life Assurance, said: “We focus on life long term security, hence we undertake a promotional campaign that aligns with that mission. Long-term security starts with immediate action.

”Many Nigerians understand they need life assurance, education plans, critical illness coverage but they postpone the decision indefinitely. This campaign creates urgency without pressure. It rewards people for taking steps today that will protect them for decades. The prizes are short-term incentives for long-term wisdom.”

While, commenting on the role customer appreciation plays in Coronation Life Assurance’s business philosophy, he said: “It’s fundamental. We operate in a sector where clients trust us with their most precious concerns – children’s futures, retirement security, health protection. That trust deserves more than competent service; it deserves genuine appreciation. ‘Insure and Win 2.0’ is our way of saying, ‘we see you, we value your trust, and we want to celebrate your commitment to securing what matters most’.”

Adesona, further noted that festive gatherings remind the company that it is protecting the people.

He said: “What are we protecting? The people we love, the moments we cherish, the futures we’re building together. When families gather, conversations naturally turn to aspirations, concerns, plans for the coming year.

”This campaign provides a practical entry point for those crucial discussions about protection, sweetened by the possibility of winning substantial prizes”.

Continuing, Adesona said: “This isn’t promotional spending; it’s strategic investment in customer engagement and market penetration. Every naira allocated to prizes returns multiples in increased coverage, deeper client relationships, and expanded awareness. More importantly, the vast majority of participants who don’t win prizes still gain comprehensive protection – that’s the real value exchange.”

While commenting on the specific life challenges that eligible products address that make them particularly relevant right now, he said: “Rising healthcare costs make critical illness plans essential. Retirement insecurity makes Coronation Rest Easy Lite crucial for working professionals. E-Term addresses the financial gaps that could come from the demise of breadwinners. These aren’t abstract products; they’re practical responses to pressing challenges Nigerians face daily. The promotion simply accelerates adoption of solutions people desperately need.”