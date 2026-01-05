Nigerians need leadership, not Paris optics — Atiku aide slams Presidency

Aide to ex–Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has criticised the Presidency over what he described as misplaced priorities amid Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges.

In a press release disclosed on Facebook by Paul O. Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Shaibu faulted the Presidency for issuing what he called a “Stop Press” focused on the President’s lunch engagements in Paris, rather than addressing pressing national issues.

According to Shaibu, the briefing came at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with hunger, insecurity, business closures and a severe cost-of-living crisis. He described the emphasis on dining companions, photographs and image quality as “tone-deafness in power,” arguing that Nigerians are demanding leadership, not explanations about meals abroad.

He further questioned the Presidency’s response to public skepticism over claims of photo manipulation or artificial intelligence, stating that an administration previously linked to controversies over questionable documents should not be surprised by public doubt.

“When credibility is eroded, doubt follows naturally,” Shaibu said, adding that instead of rebuilding trust, the Presidency had resorted to lecturing citizens and attacking the media.

The former presidential spokesperson argued that the real issue was not a photograph but what he termed a distortion of leadership priorities, insisting that while parts of the country face insecurity and economic hardship, the focus of government communication appeared misplaced.

Shaibu called on the Presidency to move away from what he described as public relations theatrics and to urgently confront Nigeria’s challenges, including hunger, insecurity and economic decline.

He said this was the minimum expectation of Nigerians from those in power.