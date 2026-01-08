Nigerian man shot dead at Toronto bus terminal

Photo: Arlyn McAdorey/Toronto Star

The Toronto Police Service has confirmed the death of a 46-year-old Nigerian man who was shot at a bus terminal in Toronto, Canada.

According to the police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal near Yorkdale Road and Allen Road.

In an update issued on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service said: “The Toronto Police Service is updating the public about a Homicide investigation. On Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to a call for a Shooting at the Yorkdale GO Bus Terminal in the Yorkdale Road and Allen Road area.

“It is alleged that: the victim and suspect both boarded a GO bus at the terminal, the suspect shot the victim on the bus before fleeing the area on foot. Officers arrived and located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Police said officers who arrived at the scene attempted to save the victim’s life.

“Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by officers a short time later and a firearm was recovered,” the police added.

The deceased was later identified as Osemwengie Irorere, 46, a Nigerian national.

Investigators subsequently announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the killing. The police statement read: “The victim has been identified as Osemwengie Irorere, 46, of Nigeria. Investigators had previously announced the arrest of Tyrel Gibson, 40, of Toronto. He has been charged with: First Degree Murder.”

Police further disclosed that Gibson was expected to appear in court shortly after his arrest.

“He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre, 2201 Finch Avenue West, on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., in room 105,” the statement said.