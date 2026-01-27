Nigerian man jailed in UK for assaults on train, trapping woman in toilet

Daniel Odubanjo, a 27-year-old from Clapham, South London, has been jailed for six years after sexually assaulting two women and trapping one inside a train toilet during a series of “vile” attacks.

The incident took place on November 29, 2024, on a service traveling from Shenfield to Chelmsford.

Odubanjo, of King Avenue, was convicted at Chelmsford Crown Court of false imprisonment and two counts of sexual assault on a female.

Along with his prison sentence, he was handed a sexual harm prevention order that prohibits him from being under the influence of any intoxicating substance or liquor while on any public transport, station, or Network Rail property.

British Transport Police (BTP) detailed the harrowing nature of the first assault, stating that Odubanjo repeatedly banged on a toilet door while it was occupied.

When the 21-year-old woman inside opened the door, he pushed her back in and locked it.

Despite her efforts to signal a fellow passenger, Odubanjo forcefully grabbed her wrists and pulled her back into the cubicle as she screamed for help.

The victim was only able to secure her release after lying about her age, telling him she was 14 to make him stop.

Minutes after the first victim fled at Chelmsford, Odubanjo targeted a 17-year-old girl. He initially sat opposite her, exposing himself and asking inappropriate questions.

Although the teenager attempted to move closer to other passengers for safety, Odubanjo followed her, sat next to her, and carried out a second sexual assault. The attack was finally halted when a nearby passenger intervened and pulled Odubanjo off the girl.

Officers met the train at Hatfield Peverel station to arrest him. Reflecting on the case, Det Sgt Hayley Whyte said: “Odubanjo preyed on a young woman and a teenage girl in terrifying attacks just minutes apart. Both were left distressed and traumatised by the vile assaults he subjected them to.”

She further praised both victims for having the courage to report his crimes.

Vanguard News