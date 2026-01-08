Nigerian man arrested in Canada over murder of varsity student

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, Babatunde Afuwape, in connection with the killing of a university student in Toronto late last year.

Authorities confirmed that Afuwape, a Toronto resident, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi, which occurred on December 23, 2025.

In a statement released Wednesday on its official X account, the Toronto Police Service said: “Babatunde Afuwape, 28, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with the murder of university student 20-year-old Shivank Avasthi on December 23, 2025.”

Investigators are seeking further information from the public, noting that Afuwape may have interacted with others on the day of the incident. “We believe more people may have interacted with the accused on that day,” the statement read.

Police urged anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward, emphasizing that even minor details could prove crucial. “If you have any information, please come forward. Even small details can be significant,” the service added, providing contact numbers for both direct and anonymous tips.

No additional details have yet been released about the circumstances surrounding Avasthi’s death, as the investigation remains ongoing.