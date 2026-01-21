Nigerian Industrial Policy: FG targets 25% manufacturing contribution to GDP

The federal government has unveiled the Nigerian Industrial Policy (NIP) aimed at driving value addition, industrial growth, employment creation across the country, and ensuring that the manufacturing sector contributes up to 25 percent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, stated this at the soft launch of the policy in Lagos during the presentation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Macroeconomic Outlook Report for 2026.

Enoh described the policy, which was approved and validated in 2025, as a strategic step toward translating Nigeria’s industrial potential into measurable productivity.

“Over the last year, discussions about industrialisation have become more public. This policy was shaped with industry, not for industry, to ensure that every Nigerian has a stake and that implementation is front and centre,” he said.

According to him, the policy aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point national agenda, particularly Agenda Seven on diversification and industrialisation.

The minister explained that the framework is built on six pillars: competitive industrial production; value-chain deepening; import substitution; MSME-to-industry transition; trade competitiveness under the AfCFTA framework; and institutional governance.

“These pillars are designed to address Nigeria’s long-standing challenges, such as fragmented value chains, high import dependency, and limited manufacturing capacity. The policy aims to raise manufacturing’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP to between 20% and 25% by 2030,” Enoh noted.

He cited the recent temporary ban on raw shea nut exports as an example of the need for structured value addition and regulatory clarity.

“We did not produce a policy just to admire it. A small committee is already working on implementation, because what matters most is turning strategy into jobs, productivity, and employment,” he said.

The minister revealed that the formal launch of the policy is scheduled for next month, with President Tinubu expected to preside over the event.

“The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) are expected to collaborate closely to ensure wide stakeholder engagement and effective implementation. The question is no longer what the policy is. The question is how we deliver. Nigeria’s industrial future will not be built by chance, but by deliberate policy, disciplined execution, and collective resolve,” he added.