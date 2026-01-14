Nigeria XI vs Morocco: Onyedika replaces Ndidi as Osimhen captains

Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle has named his starting line-up as the Super Eagles prepare to face hosts Morocco in their highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Stanley Nwabali retains his place in goal, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemeachi forming the defensive line.

In midfield, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka are paired with Alex Iwobi, providing a blend of steel, energy and creativity.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen will lead Nigeria’s attacking charge, supported by Akor Adams, as the Super Eagles look to book a place in the AFCON final.

All eyes are on the Moroccan capital as two African heavyweights collide in what is expected to be one of the defining matches of the tournament.

Nigeria have impressed throughout the competition, with Osimhen and Lookman playing key roles in their attacking dominance.

Morocco, buoyed by a long unbeaten run, are under intense pressure to deliver the AFCON title on home soil. The Atlas Lions, led by stars such as Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, are chasing only their second continental crown, having last lifted the trophy in 1976.

Vanguard News