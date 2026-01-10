Nigeria XI vs Algeria: Ndidi captains as Osimhen, Lookman start

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released Nigeria’s starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, naming a strong XI for the quarter-final encounter.

The 48-year-old named an unchanged line-up from the team that defeated Mozambique 4-0 on Tuesday.

The defence features a familiar back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi.

Wilfred Ndidi captains the side from midfield, partnering Frank Onyeka, with Alex Iwobi also handed a starting role.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack for Nigeria, with Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams providing additional strength up front.

Nigeria XI vs Algeria:

Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi (C), Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams; Victor Osimhen.