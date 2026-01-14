Nigeria vs Morocco: Super Eagles’ last 5 results in Afcon semi final

Nigeria return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final stage with a rich history of highs and lows as they prepare to face hosts Morocco. In this year’s tournament, Nigeria have won all five matches played so far and scored more goals than any other team.

The Super Eagles have reached the AFCON semi-finals 17 times in the 20 tournaments they have qualified for, with the most recent appearance coming at AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, where they drew 1-1 with South Africa after extra time, advanced on penalties, and later lost narrowly in the final.

Here are the Super Eagles’ last five results in AFCON semi-finals.

2023 — Nigeria 1-1 South Africa (4-2 on penalties)

In the 2023 AFCON semi-final in Ivory Coast, a tight game saw Nigeria draw 1-1 with South Africa after extra time. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive penalty as Nigeria won the shootout to reach the final, where they eventually lost to hosts Ivory Coast.

2019 — Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

At AFCON 2019 in Egypt, Nigeria were beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Algeria in the semi-final. Algeria took the lead through an own goal before Odion Ighalo equalised from the penalty spot. Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick late in the game sealed Nigeria’s exit.

2013 — Mali 1-4 Nigeria

Nigeria’s dominant performance in the 2013 AFCON semi-final in South Africa saw them defeat Mali 4-1. Goals from Elderson Echiejile, Brown Ideye, Emmanuel Emenike and Ahmed Musa propelled the Eagles to the final, which they won against Burkina Faso.

2010 — Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

In Angola, Nigeria’s hopes of a 2010 AFCON final berth were ended by Ghana, with Asamoah Gyan scoring the only goal of the game. Nigeria later secured third place by beating Algeria.

2006 — Nigeria 0-1 Ivory Coast

In the 2006 AFCON semi-final in Egypt, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal by Didier Drogba, ending the Super Eagles’ run at that stage.