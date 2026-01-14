Nigeria, US deepen partnership on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity

By Progress Godfrey

Abuja — Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on data privacy, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity, aiming to bolster trust and resilience in Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital economy.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made the remarks at the Nigeria Data Privacy Capacity Building Workshop, organised by the U.S. Department of State in collaboration with the Nigerian Mission and key stakeholders in the digital ecosystem.

Inuwa described the workshop as a strong validation of the long-standing Nigeria–U.S. partnership in advancing the country’s digital and technical systems, noting that it reflects a deliberate, sustained effort by both nations to jointly tackle emerging digital challenges and opportunities.

He recalled that in April 2024, under the U.S.–Nigeria Binational Commission framework, both countries agreed to collaborate on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity, capacity building, and broader digital development initiatives.

“The partnership has since translated into concrete actions, including co-hosting an Artificial Intelligence Conference by the Nigerian government and the U.S. Mission, as well as engagements with U.S. cybersecurity firms to explore collaborations that strengthen Nigeria’s technical ecosystem,” Inuwa said.

He emphasized that NITDA’s focus on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity, and policy is driven by the need to build trust in the digital ecosystem. “Trust is a key enabler of digital transformation. Its absence slows innovation and raises costs, while its presence accelerates growth and reduces barriers,” he noted.

Inuwa added that building a sustainable digital economy requires deliberate efforts to protect data privacy, strengthen security frameworks, and deploy AI responsibly. “AI depends on data, data requires privacy, and privacy can only be assured through strong cybersecurity measures,” he said.

He also disclosed plans to expand Nigeria’s National Cybersecurity Conference into an international platform this year. Following U.S. participation in the 2025 edition, the expanded conference will allow U.S. cybersecurity companies to showcase solutions, deepen partnerships with Nigerian firms, and further strengthen the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem.