Nigeria has gone off track, needs rescue — Tambuwal

Tambuwal

*Obasanjo explains why the presidency opposed Tambuwal’s 2011 Speakership

*Jonathan recalls tense executive–legislative relations

*Opposition figures stress need to protect institutions

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday warned that Nigeria has drifted dangerously off course and now requires urgent national rescue anchored on honest leadership, responsible governance and unity of purpose.

Tambuwal spoke at a leadership colloquium held to mark his 60th birthday, an event that brought together former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, former Anambra State governor Peter Obi and other prominent political figures across party lines.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, Tambuwal said the country’s present condition represents a painful departure from the hopes and expectations that greeted the return to civil rule, arguing that recovery can only begin when Nigerians confront the failures in governance.

“Where we are today is unfortunate. This is not where we expected to be.

“Those who laid the foundation for this democracy, some of whom are alive, many of whom are no longer living, are not happy, even in their graves, with the current situation in Nigeria,” he said.

Tambuwal cautioned that national renewal must transcend personal ambition, ethnic sentiment and party politics, warning against political practices that weaken institutions and undermine democratic growth.

“It is about the people of this country. It is about good governance. It is not about me. It is not about money-making.

“We must end the tendency where people gain access to public office only to impose successors who are worse than themselves.

“Nigeria is in peril, and we are searching for salvation. And that salvation is a collective process.

“We are citizens of this country. We have nowhere else to go. We must remain in Nigeria and ensure that we do the right thing so that we can have the right leadership,” he said.

Tambuwal also declared his readiness to take greater personal risks in defence of democracy and national renewal.

“At this point in my life, I must recommit myself to what I have always believed in. I recommit myself to working with every Nigerian who believes in good democratic governance and in turning this country around,” he added.

Obasanjo

Earlier, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who chaired the event, explained why he and then-President Goodluck Jonathan opposed Tambuwal’s emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2011, citing party considerations and a desire to sustain gender inclusion following the People’s Democratic Party’s backing of Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

“Our thinking was that if, for the first time, a woman had become Speaker of the House, she should be encouraged to remain there,” Obasanjo said.

Tambuwal, then a second-term lawmaker and former Deputy Chief Whip from the North-West, defeated Akande-Adeola, a lawmaker from the South-West, polling 252 votes to her 90 out of 340 votes cast. He emerged Speaker without the backing of the Jonathan administration but with the support of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), then led by Bola Tinubu, one of the rare moments in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic when the legislature openly defied executive preference.

Obasanjo said both he and Jonathan ultimately respected the decision of the lawmakers.

“Your members thought otherwise, and you made your decision. And we supported your decision.

“One thing I saw in you was humility. Greatness without humility is hollow. Your greatness is not hollow,” he said.

Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who spoke virtually, acknowledged that there were disagreements between the executive and the House during Tambuwal’s tenure but credited him with strong leadership.

“When he was Speaker, I was the President, and we had some disagreements.

“But one thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him. He held the House together,” Jonathan said.

David Mark

Former Senate President David Mark recalled how Tambuwal and his deputy Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha approached him ahead of the 2011 election.

“They came to me and said, ‘Sir, whether you like it or not, you are adopting us as your sons.

“They told me clearly that whether the President and the party wanted them or not, they would emerge Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“For once, Mr President (Jonathan), I disobeyed you,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Atiku, others

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar described Tambuwal as a leader in the making and urged him to live up to national expectations, while Peter Obi praised him as a bridge-builder committed to consensus, justice and national unity.

Former Edo State governor and ex-APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole commended Tambuwal’s ability to manage a politically fragmented House.

Tambuwal’s 2011 rival, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, dismissed claims of lingering animosity.

“Only what God wills comes to pass. Tambuwal has been the Speaker and a leader. There is no animosity among us,” she said.

Former Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi warned that democracy was under threat globally, citing coups and democratic breakdowns across Africa, and urged Nigeria to protect legislative independence.

The event attracted a broad spectrum of political and civic leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro; Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah; former Speakers Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Minister of Housing Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Aminu Masari, Udom Emmanuel, Ibikunle Amosun and Gbenga Daniel; former Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; and ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola.