Niger State massacre: A national disgrace, indictment on FG — CUPP

By John Alechenu

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has condemned the massacre of defenceless citizens in Kasuwan Daaji community of Niger State by suspected bandits.

It described the incident as a national disgrace and an indictment on the Federal Government for failing to protect citizens.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Peter Ameh said in Abuja yesterday that the attack stands as a “profound disgrace to any nation that professes to safeguard the lives of its citizens.”

He further said, “This is an utter disgrace-the most appalling tragedy to befall any nation in the 21st century.

“Yet the President behaves as though the victims mercilessly slaughtered in broad daylight are not citizens of the Nigeria he leads.

“He has shown absolutely no compassion or empathy for those who suffered in this horrific atrocity.”

At least 42 villagers were reportedly killed when bandits attacked and opened gun fire on residents of Kasuwan Deji Community in Nigeria State over the weekend.

The attackers were also reported to have abducted a yet to be verified number of villagers injuring several persons in the process.