Niger sanctions operators refusing to carry oil to Mali

Niger has revoked the licences of some 30 transport operators and truck drivers for refusing to carry fuel to neighbouring Mali, which is facing shortages due to a jihadist blockade.

Niger and landlocked Mali, ruled by juntas, are allies along with military-ruled Burkina Faso, and all three are grappling with intensified jihadist attacks.

Mali experienced a severe fuel shortage in October and November after militants from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) cut off fuel supplies to several cities in the arid west African nation.

Niger, an oil-producing country, wanted to send 82 fuel tankers to the Malian capital Bamako, covering the 1,400-kilometre (870-mile) route under military escort.

Niger’s transport ministry revoked the licences of 14 transport operators and 19 drivers for refusing to transport the fuel, according to a ministry statement seen by AFP on Monday.

Another operator was handed a one-year suspension.

“This refusal constitutes a serious violation of the legal and regulatory obligations in force,” transport minister Abdourahamane Amadou said.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have formed the Alliance of Sahel States, have announced the establishment of a joint force of 5,000 troops, and their three armies jointly conduct operations against jihadists.

Fuel supply problems are again affecting parts of Mali, notably Bamako airport, where several flights have been cancelled in recent days.

AFP