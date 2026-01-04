Niger Governor condemns terrorist attack on Borgu communities

Governor of Niger State Umar Bago

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed deep sadness over the terrorist attack on communities in the Borgu Local Government Area, which occurred on Saturday.

Through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the attack as cruel and nefarious, noting that it led to the death of several people, the kidnapping of others, and the destruction of livelihoods.

Governor Bago extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, saying the affected individuals include both Muslims and Christians from various communities in Borgu, particularly Kasuwan Daji Market and Sukumbara Village.

“It is disturbing and worrying to start the year with such unfortunate incidents. I urge the people to remain resolute in God, as my administration is collaborating with the federal government and security agencies to improve security in the affected areas,” he said.

The governor added that a joint security team is currently pursuing the terrorists with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims. He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, the safe return of those abducted, healing for the injured, and restoration of destroyed livelihoods.