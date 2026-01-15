Niger Delta Blue Economy Summit partners Caverton Marine on sustainable marine transport

The Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Summit has initiated a strategic partnership with Caverton Marine to promote safer, more efficient, and climate-friendly marine transportation across the Niger Delta.

The collaboration, announced following a high-level engagement between the Summit’s organising committee and Caverton Marine in Lagos, is aimed at addressing persistent safety challenges on the region’s waterways while accelerating the adoption of modern, low-emission passenger vessels.

Caverton Marine, an indigenous boat manufacturing and marine logistics company, has gained national recognition for its role in transforming water transportation in Lagos through public-private partnerships, including the recent delivery of world-class passenger ferries for the Lagos State Government.

Speaking after the meeting, Cedric Ogwu, a member of the Summit’s organising committee, said the engagement was driven by the need to replicate proven models of success in the Niger Delta.

“We are encouraged by the visible improvements in water transportation and passenger safety in Lagos and by the role Caverton has played in achieving those outcomes. The Summit provides a platform to explore how similar solutions can be deployed across the Niger Delta, where water transport is not optional but essential,” he said.

Ogwu noted that the Summit will serve as a convening space for governments, investors, and operators to scale infrastructure that reduces accidents, improves commuter confidence, and supports sustainable economic activity in coastal communities.

Responding, the Managing Director of Caverton Offshore Group, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, welcomed the partnership and described the Summit as a timely intervention.

“The vision behind this Summit is ambitious, and we are keen to be part of it. Caverton is already working with some states in the Niger Delta, but there is room to do much more,” he said.

Makanjuola disclosed that the company now manufactures passenger boats that meet global safety and quality standards, including fully electric ferries designed to lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact over the long term.

“Many accidents on our waterways are preventable, often linked to equipment failure and substandard vessels. By deploying certified boats built to international specifications, these risks can be significantly reduced,” he added.

Also commenting, Co-convener of the Summit, Dr. UcheIgwe, said Caverton’s entry into electric ferry manufacturing aligns strongly with global energy transition goals.

“The development of fully electric ferries presents a major opportunity for the Niger Delta. It supports climate mitigation, reduces carbon emissions, and positions the region to attract green investment into marine transportation,” he said.

The Niger Delta Blue Economy Investment Summit will hold from 9–11 February at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, IkotEkpene, AkwaIbom State. The event will bring together policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and development partners to unlock investment opportunities across the region’s blue economy.

Attendance by high-level speakers and resource persons, including former Prime Minister of Tunisia, His Excellency Mehdi Jomaa, has been confirmed.