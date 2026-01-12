NGX rally gathers pace as investors coast home with over N3.8trn gain

•As Tinubu urges Nigerians to deepen participation

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian equities market extended its upward movement last week, posting another strong close as investors garnered N3.837 trillion gain from their investment.

Analysts attributed the gain to sustained confidence and resilience of the market.

The trading was characterised by sustained buying interest, sector rotation and renewed positioning in fundamentally sound stocks, reinforcing the positive tone that has defined recent trading sessions.

With participation cutting across major sectors, the rally once again highlighted the depth and strength of the current market upswing.

Analysis of trading last week shows that the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, market capitalisation, which represents the total value of investment listed on the Exchange, closed last Friday at N103.775 trillion from N99.938 trillion the previous week.

Similarly, the NGX All Share Index, ASI, another major market gauge, surged by 3.7% to 162.298.08 points from 156,492.36 points the previous week, showing positive performance of the equities in the market.

Precisely, bargain hunting in MTN Nigeria , which garnered 7.6%, Dangote Cement 4.3%, Seplat 10% , WAPCO 11.5%, GTCO 7.5% and Presco 2.8% lifted the ASI bringing the Year to Date, YtD returns to 4.3%.

Market activity softened, as trading volume and value declined by 47.2% and 30.7% w/w, respectively. Sector performance was broadly positive, as the Insurance Index surged by 6.8% Industrial Goods Index 5.0%, Oil & Gas Index 4.7%, Banking Index 3.1% and Consumer Goods Index 2.8%.

Meanwhile, reacting to the market performance, President Bola Tinubu commended NGX, corporate Nigeria, market operators, and investors for propelling NGX past the historic N100 trillion market capitalisation mark, describing the achievement as a powerful signal of renewed investors’ confidence and economic rejuvenation.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, the President urged Nigerians to deepen their participation in the local capital market, expressing confidence that 2026 would deliver even stronger returns as the impact of his administration’s economic reforms continues to materialise.

“With the Nigerian Exchange crossing the historic N100 trillion market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation”, Tinubu said.

“Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be overlooked, it is now a compelling investment destination where value is being created and discovered,” the President declared, emphasising that robust stock market performance reflects broader economic health and rising investor confidence.

Responding to the President’s remarks, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, credited President Tinubu’s leadership for driving the market to historic heights. “The N100 trillion milestone is a direct result of the administration’s decisive reforms and unwavering commitment to transparency and fiscal discipline,” Agama stated. He reaffirmed the SEC’s alignment with the President’s economic vision, pledging to strengthen oversight, protect investors, and uphold governance standards to ensure sustained growth and resilience.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola, commended President Tinubu for providing the policy clarity and reform momentum that have bolstered investor confidence. “This milestone underscores the success of ongoing reforms and the Exchange’s commitment to market depth, transparency, and inclusive growth,” Popoola said. “The capital market has responded positively to improved macroeconomic coordination and clear reform direction, creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment. It validates our focus on market development, innovation, and creating an environment where both local and global investors can deploy capital with confidence.”