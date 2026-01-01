New Year: Put people first or risk Nigeria’s future — Jonathan tells leaders

File: Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Nigerian leaders to prioritise the welfare of citizens and embrace people-centred leadership in 2026, warning that unity, shared responsibility and integrity are essential to safeguarding the country’s future amid economic strain and persistent insecurity.

Jonathan made the call in his New Year message to Nigerians at home and abroad, reflecting on the challenges of the past year and appealing for renewed commitment to service and national ideals. The statement was issued through his Media Assistant, Wealth Dickson Ominabo.

“As we enter 2026, we give thanks to God for the gift of life and for the privilege of a new beginning. The turning of the year invites hope and reflection, and it is with both that we welcome this moment,” Jonathan said.

Acknowledging the difficulties of the past year, he noted that economic pressures and insecurity had tested the resilience of Nigerians, causing hardship and loss for many families.

“The period behind us has not been without its trials. As a nation and as individuals, we have confronted economic pressures and persistent insecurity; challenges that have tested our resilience and, for many families, brought hardship and loss. These experiences remind us of the responsibility we bear toward one another and the importance of people-oriented leadership,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Jonathan commended Nigerians for their courage, solidarity, and perseverance, describing their resilience as one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

“Even in these difficult circumstances, the enduring character of the Nigerian people has remained evident. Across our communities, we have continued to see courage, solidarity, and a quiet determination to persevere. Our shared values, our diversity, and our collective belief in a better tomorrow have sustained us through uncertainty,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jonathan called on citizens and leaders alike to renew their commitment to the ideals that bind the nation, stressing that patriotism must be matched by duty, service, humility, and integrity.

“As we move forward into 2026, let us renew our commitment to the ideals that bind us together as one people. Leadership at all levels must be anchored in service, guided by humility, integrity, and a sincere commitment to the welfare of the people,” he said.

He further stressed that Nigeria’s progress depends on collective effort, mutual respect, and unwavering dedication to the national interest.

“It is through shared responsibility, mutual respect, and steadfast dedication to the national interest that Nigeria can continue on the path toward stability and inclusive development,” Jonathan stated.

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful and fulfilling year while praying for steady progress toward unity, justice, and shared prosperity.