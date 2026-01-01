New Year message: Nigerians are victims of bad policies — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, described President Bola Tinubu as “incompetent, adding that 2025 was “one of the most punishing years in our recent history.”

Citing “economic suffocation, political recklessness, and governance without empathy” under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku, in his New Year message, said: “The past year exposed, in stark terms, the incompetence and policy bankruptcy of President Bola Tinubu. Governing for months without a functional budget, the administration relied on propaganda while borrowing recklessly, pushing the nation to the brink of economic collapse,” the statement reads.

“In the same year, Nigeria’s democratic foundations were deliberately weakened, as the APC worked systematically to deform our multiparty democracy into a de facto one-party state through coercion, intimidation, and state capture.

“While drowning the nation in debt, the government falsely claimed to have met revenue targets. Meanwhile, insecurity worsened dramatically. Kidnappings, abductions, and violent crimes surged, affecting citizens, young and old alike.

“Lives were lost, livelihoods destroyed, and communities terrorised, while government assurances rang hollow. The administration spoke endlessly of economic recovery, yet unemployment, underemployment, labour unrest, and the collapse of small businesses defined the year. Industries shut down. Workers were sent home. Hunger spread. Suffering became normalised.

“The arrogance of this administration is unprecedented. Its contempt for public opinion, its hostility to criticism, and its willingness to punish Nigerians through bad policies reveal a government fundamentally hostile to the people,” he said.

“Never in our recent history have we seen an administration so openly dismissive of public sentiment, so casual in breaking laws, and so reckless with democratic norms.”

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) further criticised the government’s anti-corruption efforts, describing them as selective and politically motivated.