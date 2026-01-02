New Year Eve: Terror attack claims 7 lives in Jos South community

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By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead following a terror attack on Bum community in Chugwi, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, as residents were preparing to usher in the New Year, thereby marring New Year celebrations in the area.

Local sources said armed assailants invaded the community and opened fire on residents, throwing the area into chaos and grief.

As of the time of filing this report, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, said seven bodies had been recovered, while search-and-rescue operations were still ongoing, raising fears that the death toll may rise.

The attack reportedly occurred despite prior security alerts warning of possible assaults on several communities within Jos South Local Government Area.

Bum community is the latest affected in what residents described as a renewed wave of violence targeting rural settlements.

The development has heightened concerns over the safety of lives and property in Plateau State, particularly during festive periods traditionally associated with peace and unity.

In a statement, the Berom Youths Moulder-Association said it was closely monitoring the situation and would continue to provide updates as investigations and rescue efforts progress. The group also called for urgent government action to protect vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, troops of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, under the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have foiled a planned bandit attack on communities in Plateau State, neutralising five bandits during an intelligence-led operation.

A military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operation was conducted in the early hours of Thursday as part of Operation Peace Shield in Wase Local Government Area of the state

The source said troops laid an ambush along the Dutsen Zaki–Odare Forest axis after receiving credible intelligence that bandits were mobilising to attack adjoining communities.

“During the encounter, troops engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, neutralising five bandits, while others fled with possible gunshot wounds,” the source said.

He added that items recovered from the scene included two AK-47 rifle magazines loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two machetes and a knife.

According to the source, troops are currently exploiting the area and pursuing the fleeing bandits to prevent regrouping and further threats to residents.

The source reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies under Operation Enduring Peace to sustain offensive operations and ensure lasting peace in Plateau State and neighbouring areas.