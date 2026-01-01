New Year: Enough promises, protect lives — PDP tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to make the protection of lives and property its top priority in 2026, saying Nigerians have endured prolonged insecurity, economic hardship and a cycle of unfulfilled promises.

In a New Year message released on Wednesday, the opposition party warned against drifting into another year of excuses and unmet expectations, stressing that 2026 must mark a clear turning point in governance.

The statement, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said governance should be driven by the needs and welfare of ordinary Nigerians rather than partisan interests.

“The Federal Government must, without excuses or delay, recommit itself to its foremost constitutional responsibility, which is the protection of lives and property,” the party said.

The PDP noted that insecurity, economic hardship and uncertainty have become the daily reality for millions of Nigerians, warning that public patience is wearing thin and that leadership in 2026 must be judged by concrete action rather than rhetoric.

“This new year must not be another chapter of broken promises, but a turning point marked by decisive and people-centred governance,” Ememobong stated.

The party also highlighted the critical role of democratic institutions, calling on the judiciary, the electoral umpire and security agencies to discharge their duties independently, without yielding to pressure, inducement or fear.

“Democracy cannot survive where arbitrariness replaces justice and impunity thrives unchecked,” the PDP warned.

Reaffirming its role as an opposition party, the PDP said public office holders must remember that power is a trust, not a licence for arbitrary rule, and that governance must be anchored on accountability and respect for the rule of law.

“Those entrusted with power are not rulers but servants of the people, whose mandate must be exercised with humility, accountability and respect for the rule of law,” the party said.

The PDP further pledged continued solidarity with Nigerians in the struggle for a more just and egalitarian society, insisting that opportunities and public resources must be distributed fairly and not determined by party affiliation or closeness to power.

“As an opposition, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with Nigerians in the continuing struggle for an egalitarian society,” Ememobong added.

The party assured Nigerians that it would continue to speak truth to power and hold the government accountable until governance reflects the will, welfare and aspirations of the people, while extending New Year greetings to citizens across the country.