NEMA deploys emergency team after Yobe boat mishap, 25 dead, 13 rescued

File image of a boat mishap

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has deployed an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe State following a tragic boat mishap that left 25 people dead and 13 others rescued.

The agency’s Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, activated NEMA’s Maiduguri Operations Office to coordinate the response, working closely with the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) and other stakeholders to reinforce search and rescue operations.

According to YOSEMA, the incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, 2026. A canoe carrying 52 passengers from Adiyani town in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State to Garbi town in Nguru Local Government Area capsized midway across the water channel. The passengers were returning from fishing and farming activities when the mishap occurred.

As of the time of reporting, 25 persons have been confirmed dead, 13 were rescued by emergency responders and community volunteers, while 14 passengers remain unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue.

Mrs. Umar expressed deep sympathy to the families of the victims and reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to collaborating with YOSEMA, the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC), local divers, and community volunteers to ensure the success of ongoing rescue efforts.

She also reiterated NEMA’s safety advisories to riverine communities, urging strict adherence to precautions such as avoiding boat overloading and using life jackets and other safety devices during water transportation.

NEMA stated that further updates would be provided as rescue efforts progress.