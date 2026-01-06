NDLEA arrests 1,018 suspects, seizes 2.4 tonnes of illicit drugs in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 1,018 suspects and seized more than 2.4 tonnes of illicit drugs across the state in 2025.

The State Commander, Mr Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, during the command’s end-of-year press briefing in Katsina.

Danmalam said the arrests and seizures were achieved through intelligence-led raids and patrols conducted across various parts of the state, aimed at dismantling drug supply chains and curbing substance abuse.

Arrests and seizures

Providing a breakdown, the NDLEA said the 1,018 suspects arrested comprised 992 males and 26 females.

The command also seized a total of 2,473.755 kilogrammes of illicit substances, including 1,667.747kg of Cannabis sativa, 793.66kg of psychotropic substances, and 12.348kg of codeine syrup.

According to Danmalam, the sustained operations significantly weakened drug trafficking networks operating within Katsina State.

Prosecution outcomes

On prosecution, the NDLEA commander said 86 suspects were arraigned before the courts during the year, while 87 convictions were secured.

He attributed the successes to improved collaboration between investigators and prosecutors, as well as sustained engagement with the judiciary.

Drug abuse prevention efforts

Beyond enforcement, the command intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign to reduce drug demand.

Danmalam said the initiative, spearheaded nationally by NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, reached 75,135 beneficiaries through 203 sensitisation programmes in 2025.

He added that the command’s drug demand reduction unit counselled 451 drug users, while 58 clients were admitted for rehabilitation, describing the non-kinetic approach as crucial, especially for youths and vulnerable groups.

Operational challenges

Despite the achievements, the commander said the Katsina Command continued to face logistical and infrastructural challenges, including inadequate operational vehicles, poor office infrastructure—particularly drainage systems—and insufficient accommodation for officers.

He appealed to government authorities, stakeholders, and philanthropists to support the command in addressing the gaps.

Danmalam commended President Bola Tinubu for approving Marwa’s reappointment as NDLEA chairman, describing his leadership as transformative. He also acknowledged the support of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, for refurbishing operational vehicles and sponsoring rehabilitation programmes.

He further praised traditional rulers, including the Emir of Katsina and the Emir of Daura, as well as security agencies such as the Nigerian Army’s 17 Brigade, for their cooperation.

Danmalam assured residents that the NDLEA would sustain its fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state, stressing that community participation and information sharing were key to long-term success.

“Drug control is a collective responsibility. Together, we can reduce drug-related crimes and safeguard our communities,” he said.