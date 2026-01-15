NCoS foils drug smuggling attempt at Kano high Court, arrests suspect

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, has arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly attempting to smuggle Indian hemp in a loaf of bread into a custodial facility at the Kano High Court premises.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kano by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Lawan-Kofarnasarawa.

He said the suspect, who resides at Tishama Hotoro Quarters, Kano, was apprehended by officers from the Goron Dutse Custodial Centre while inmates were being escorted to court for their various hearings.

According to him, the suspect was found to have concealed a substance suspected to be Indian hemp inside a loaf of bread, which he allegedly intended to hand over to an inmate during court proceedings.

The statement added that the Controller of Corrections in the state, Ado Inuwa, had ordered that the suspect be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Inuwa also commended the Officer-in-Charge of the Goron Dutse Custodial Centre, ACC Kafilu Abdullahi, and other officers involved for their professionalism, vigilance and dedication in preventing the infiltration of illicit substances into custodial centres.

He reiterated the Service’s commitment to maintaining safe, secure and drug-free custodial environments across the state.

The controller urged members of the public, especially parents and guardians, to caution their wards against engaging in criminal activities.

He reaffirmed the mandate of the Nigerian Correctional Service to reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders into society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command recently foiled a similar attempt to smuggle illicit substances into a custodial centre as part of ongoing efforts to curb crime and criminality within correctional facilities. (NAN)