NCAA to automate monitoring of night-shift personnel

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has disclosed plans to automate the monitoring of its on-duty personnel on night-shift, saying the move will strengthen oversight and prevent lapses that could leave passengers stranded at airports at night.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said his department was in the final stages of automating the process.

Achimugu, who disclosed this on X, formerly Twitter, said there was a need to embrace a work culture that places the highest possible standards on night-shift staff.

His words: “We must build a system of monitoring our on-duty personnel. At the NCAA, we are in the final stages of automating that process in my department. I do not want a situation where passengers are stranded at night, and our CPOs who are meant to be on duty would be answering my calls from home while claiming to be at the terminal. With automation, I can see where they are, real time.

“We must embrace a work culture that places the highest possible standards on night-shift staff. Those are crucial hours where time should not be lost. Customers or patients are most vulnerable at night, and should be guaranteed efficient and speedy attention.”