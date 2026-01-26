Natasha: Activist dismisses reports on court order

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

A US–based activist, Prof Sandra Duru, has dismissed reports suggesting that a Federal High Court had restrained her from speaking publicly or ordered the removal of her social media posts.

A statement by Duru on Monday in Abuja described the reports as false, misleading, and a deliberate misrepresentation of judicial proceedings.

She said that the clarification followed media reports on an alleged interlocutory injunction granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja in a suit instituted by Sen. Natasha Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

Duru said there was no court order barring her from speaking, responding, or addressing issues relating to herself or Uduaghan.

According to her, the court did not grant any relief directing Meta Platforms Inc., operators of Facebook, or any other platform to delete my posts.

She said the ruling had reaffirmed a long-established principle of law that truth was a complete defence to defamation.

Duru added that she had legal right to correct falsehoods, defend her reputation, and place facts on record where she was maliciously misrepresented.

“Defamation has a clear legal meaning. It does not extend to factual statements, evidence-based disclosures, or lawful responses to reputational attacks,” she said.

She said that any attempt to misstate the legal position amounted either to ignorance of the law or an intentional effort to mislead the public.

Duru also said that she had been criminally defamed through what she described as “coordinated and sponsored actions” allegedly linked to Uduaghan.

She emphasised that under the Nigerian law and international legal standards, she had the right to respond, clarify, and correct the record with facts.

The activist, therefore, cautioned against any attempt to weaponise misinformation, court processes, or sensational media headlines to intimidate or silence her.

“The law does not protect deception, and the law does not punish truth,” she said.

She therefore urged the public to disregard fabricated narratives and rely solely on verified court records and primary sources.

According to her, the interlocutory injunction in question was granted by Justice I. Mohammed in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/229/2025, following a motion on notice filed by Uduaghan. (NAN)