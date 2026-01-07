NANS raises alarm over plight of Nigerian students on foreign scholarship

.Wants quick intervention by Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Education to urgently address the issue of the alleged abandonment of students on government scholarship abroad, saying they must not be made to suffer in foreign lands.

The association, in a statement on Wednesday by Comrade Kenechukwu Aneke, the Vice President, External Affairs, noted that government should be alive to its duties of taking good care of its citizens whether at home or in the Diaspora.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the umbrella body representing millions of Nigerian students at home and in the Diaspora, is deeply alarmed and outraged by the heartbreaking situation of Nigerian students on government-sponsored scholarships in Morocco, as highlighted in a widely circulated video exposing their abandonment and extreme hardship.

“These students, sent abroad under scholarship programmes with allocated budgets, have been left to fend for themselves without adequate support, resulting in dehumanizing conditions where they are forced to beg for money nightly to feed themselves. Tragically, one of the students, Bashir Malami, has reportedly died under these circumstances—a loss that underscores the grave consequences of neglect and administrative failure.

” NANS views this as a blatant betrayal of trust by the relevant authorities, including the office responsible for overseas scholarships under the Federal Ministry of Education. It is unacceptable that funds budgeted for these programmes are not being properly utilized, leaving young Nigerians— the future leaders of our nation—exposed to hunger, destitution, and danger in a foreign land.

” We categorically condemn this neglect and call the immediate attention of President BolaTinubu, as the leader of the nation, the Honourable Minister of Education, the Federal Scholarship Board, and all relevant government agencies to the plight of these stranded students.

” NANS demands immediate and decisive action, including: Urgent repatriation and welfare support for all affected students in Morocco and any other countries facing similar issues. Full investigation into the mismanagement of scholarship funds and accountability for those responsible. Release of all outstanding stipends, accommodations, and allowances without further delay, and comprehensive review and reform of the overseas scholarship programme to prevent future occurrences.

” The education and welfare of Nigerian students, whether at home or abroad, must not be treated with levity. The government has a sacred duty to protect its citizens, especially those it has sent abroad on national assignments.

” NANS stands in solidarity with these suffering students and their families. We will not relent until justice is served and their dignity is restored. We urge the public, media, and civil society to amplify this call for action.

Enough is enough!”