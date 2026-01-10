NANS lauds NCC for refund framework on failed airtime, data transactions

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the development of a comprehensive refund framework aimed at addressing failed airtime and data transactions.

In a statement by Comr. Ahmad Mallawa, National Vice President (Special Duties), the association described the framework as consumer-centric and laudable.

“This landmark framework demonstrates responsive leadership and a deep commitment to consumer protection, especially for Nigerian students who rely heavily on mobile data and airtime for academic, economic, and social engagement. For years, students have borne the brunt of failed transactions, debits without value, and prolonged complaint resolution processes. The new framework directly addresses these long-standing concerns,” the statement said.

“NANS particularly applauds the provision for automatic refunds within 30 seconds, the establishment of a clear Service Level Agreement (SLA) for Mobile Network Operators and Deposit Money Banks, and the introduction of a Central Monitoring Dashboard to ensure accountability and real-time oversight. These measures reflect global best practices and signal a decisive shift towards fairness, transparency, and efficiency.

“We also acknowledge and commend the NCC for engaging relevant stakeholders and prioritizing consumer welfare, as evidenced by the reported refunds of over ₦10 billion to affected customers. This underscores the seriousness and impact of the Commission’s intervention.

“As the foremost student body in Nigeria, NANS urges swift final approval and seamless implementation of the framework to ensure that its benefits are fully realized by consumers nationwide.

“We reaffirm our commitment to constructive engagement with regulatory authorities in the collective pursuit of policies that safeguard the interests of Nigerian students and the general public.

“NANS stands firmly in support of the NCC’s consumer-centric reforms and encourages continued regulatory vigilance across the telecommunications sector.”