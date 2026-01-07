Naira rises to N1,470/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,470 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,475 per dollar on Monday.

Similarly, the naira appreciated to N1,416 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NFEM.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,416 per dollar from N1,428 per dollar on Monday, representing a N12 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel and official markets widened to N54 per dollar from N47 per dollar on Monday.