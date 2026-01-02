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January 2, 2026

Naira opens year 2026 higher with N4.90 gain at official market 

Inflation rises again

The Naira on Friday, opened the year 2026 positively, appreciating against the U.S. dollar at the official market trading at N1,430.84.

According to data released on the official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Naira gained N4.90.

This represents a 0.34 per cent gain when compared to Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, when it traded at N1,435.75 to a dollar.

The gain represents sustained appreciation for the local currency through the yuletide into the new year. (NAN)

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