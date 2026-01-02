NAF announces recovery of UAV after loss of link during operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday said it has successfully coordinated response and recovery actions after one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) experienced a loss of link during a routine mission under Operation FASAN YAMMA.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the incident occurred within Sector 3 of the operation area while the platform was conducting a scheduled task in support of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

He said that upon the loss of link and the failure of restoration attempts, established emergency procedures were immediately activated, including return-to-base actions, alongside coordinated response measures involving sister Services and relevant authorities.

The NAF spokesman confirmed that the platform had been contained, with recovery and assessment activities progressing as planned.

According to him, technical teams had secured the UAV and commenced preliminary evaluations in line with standard safety and operational protocols.

He added, “There was no loss of life, and operations across all theatres continue uninterrupted.

“The Service reassured the public of its professionalism and sustained operational focus, stressing that counter-insurgency operations remain ongoing and unaffected in the interest of national security. ”

Vanguard News