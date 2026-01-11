N3.69bn Ondo Park project misplaced priority – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has described the N3.69 billion Chief Reuben Fasoranti Park project by the state government as misplaced and insensitive to the economic plight of the people.

The state Chairman of PDP, Mr Modupe Aisida, made the views known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Akure.

NAN reports that the state government had, in April 2025, approved N3.69 billion for the upgrade and vertical enhancement of the park, located directly opposite the Governor’s Office Complex, Alagbaka, Akure.

Aisida argued that many pressing issues should be focused on by the government and not a park that would gulp one per cent of the total capital expenditure of the state’s 2026 budget.

“They said that the Chief Reuben Fasoranti Park project opposite the Governor’s Office is being done at the cost of N3.69 billion.

“That means that one per cent of the capital expenditure of the state’s budget in 2026, with a budget of six million, is being spent on a park in front of the Governor’s Office.

“And if you want to build a park, should it be opposite the government secretariat, where they are doing serious work, a powerhouse of the government.

“Park should be a place of relaxation where people think they can be on their own. It’s really laughable.

“This is a state where you have countless dilapidated school buildings; there are some health centres where you go and cry for the state. So, we need this money for serious things and not for a park,” he stated.

He decried the neglect of critical projects by the state government, saying that life-changing projects should have been the focus of Gov. Aiyedatiwa-led administration, not “a mere relaxation centre.”

“We have a housing deficit in the state, except we want to deceive ourselves; that is why many companies are running around.

“They want to create estates because the government is not being proactive. The government used to do this in the past.

“What the state government is busy doing is chasing away civil servants living in Alagbaka and talking about building houses for political office holders.

“I won’t criticise the government because I am the chairman of the opposition party. For me as a person, if I want to rate the state governor, it’s a straight F.

“I will always be objective in analysing issues, and I will say which areas Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has done much, but I’m trying to find the area, and I’m yet to really pick it out,” he said.

According to him, it’s disappointing that the Shagari Estate flyover project is yet to be completed after over two years.

When a NAN correspondent called the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Idowu Ajanaku, on his cell phone for a reaction, someone who picked up the call said he was unavailable.