Mutual Funds assets grow 92% as investors increase patronage

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigeria’s mutual funds are seeing strong growth, with total assets rising 92.6 per cent in one year as more investors put money into these investment products.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the total Net Asset Value (NAV) of mutual funds reached N7.416 trillion on November 28, 2025, up from N3.850 trillion in November 2024.

The rise comes as inflation slowed more than expected. Headline inflation fell to 14.45 per cent in November 2025 from 16.05 per cent in October. The drop has increased confidence that interest rates could be cut early next year, making investments in mutual funds more attractive.

Money Market Funds held the largest share of the market, accounting for N4.552 trillion or 61 per cent of total assets. Top-performing funds included RT Briscoe Savings & Investment Fund, which returned 24.34 per cent, followed by Page Money Market Fund at 22.54 per cent, and STL Money Market Fund at 20.32 per cent. Fixed Income Funds were second, with a total value of N1.901 trillion (41 per cent of total NAV), while Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) had N408 billion, representing 6.4 per cent of the market.

Mutual funds, also called Collective Investment Schemes, allow investors to pool money and invest across different areas like money markets, bonds, stocks, and real estate. This mix helps reduce risk because different investments perform well at different times.

Commenting on the trend, David Adonri, Analyst and Executive Vice Chairman at High Cap Securities Limited, said:

“Investors should think long term. Markets can go up and down in the short term, but staying invested allows your money to grow and protects against short-term changes.”

He added: “Investors can spread their money across different types of funds to reduce risk. They can also invest in assets that protect against inflation, like real estate or stocks with strong pricing power.”

With more Nigerians turning to mutual funds, the sector is showing that it can be a reliable way to grow wealth and protect investments during changing economic times.