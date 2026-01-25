Monday sit at home: Absent yourself from work, lose salary – Anambra govt

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government has taken a decisive action against the Monday sit -at -home, warning that henceforth, workers in the school system who absent themselves on Mondays would lose their pay.

The directive was the outcome of a meeting held by authorities of the state Ministry of Education with Heads of Departments in the Ministry.

A circular from the Ministry of Education signed by the Permanent Secretary read: “Sequel to the State Exco retreat held on January 21, 2026 presided by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, I am directed to inform you that the state government has decided that the protracted Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State has been abolished with immediate effect.

“By this directive, any staff, both tutorial and non-tutorial, that fails to attend school or office on Monday, will either receive 20 per cent of his/her salary, or forfeit it entirely.”

The Executive Order on termination of Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State was sent to permanent members of the State Education Board, education officers overseeing the state’s 21 local government areas, zonal directors, and heads of departments.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ifeoma Agbaizu, said the state government’s firm stance on full compliance with Monday work resumption by all public servants, is now fully in force, emphasizing that absenteeism on Mondays will no longer be tolerated.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the state Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, made the government’s position clear and unequivocal during a recent Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting.

Agbaizu said that to ensure compliance, attendance registers will be personally signed by staff and carefully monitored for any irregularities in signatures, adding that the registers will further undergo thorough scrutiny by the Ministry of Finance prior to the processing and payment of salaries.

She further explained that attendance on Mondays has been established as a key benchmark for salary payment. “As posited by Mr. Governor, salaries will henceforth be tied to actual presence and days worked,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the directive extends to private schools, insisting that no school in the state is permitted to remain closed on Mondays.

“Principals, head teachers, and teachers are required to be fully present at their duty posts,” she added, adding that payment of salary will now be calculated based on the number of days present at work.

The Ministry of Education called on all staff, school administrators, and educators to align fully with the policy to support the state government’s ongoing efforts to promote discipline, productivity, and accountability in the public service.

Recall that the Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State and other parts of the South-East began on August 9, 2021, when the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, instituted a weekly shutdown as part of its campaign for the release of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB had, however, since abolished the Monday sit-at-home, but many residents in the region have continued to obey it, apparently out of fear of the unknown.