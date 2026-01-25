Minneapolis killing ‘wake-up call’ that US values ‘under assault’ – Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama on Sunday issued a forceful statement condemning the killing of a second US citizen in Minneapolis by federal agents, saying it exemplified President Donald Trump’s “assault” on American values.

“The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault,” the former president and first lady said in a joint statement.