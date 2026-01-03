Minister Adelabu pledges reliable power supply in 2026

Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government’s priority in 2026 is reliable, accessible and sustainable electricity supply.

The assurance is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Mr Bolaji Tunji.

Tunji said Adelabu gave the assurance in his New Year message to Nigerians and the people of Oyo State.

“Looking ahead, our focus remains unshakable: to deliver reliable, accessible and sustainable electricity to power our homes, industries and dreams,” Adelabu said.

He said the path forward would be driven by continuity and renewed vigour, with efforts to enhance grid stability and expand transmission infrastructure.

Adelabu said collaboration with Electricity Distribution Companies would be intensified to improve service delivery and ensure metering initiatives reach every community.

“Our Light Up Nigeria initiative remains a priority, focusing on industrial clusters and agricultural hubs to stimulate economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The minister said renewable energy development would also be prioritised, with solar and hydropower deployed to serve underserved communities.

He described 2025 as a year of focused groundwork and deliberate strides in the power sector, despite prevailing challenges.

According to him, progress was recorded in strengthening the national grid and improving overall stability during the year.

Adelabu said the Presidential Power Initiative, known as the Siemens deal, had helped curb frequent grid collapses experienced in previous years.

“As Phase One of the PPI continues, we assure Nigerians of a strengthened grid that will make disturbances a thing of the past,” he said.

The minister thanked Nigerians for their resilience, saying their support remained critical to building a robust energy future.

“The journey ahead requires a united front,” Adelabu said, calling on governments, communities, the private sector and citizens to partner in reforms.

He urged Nigerians to protect power infrastructure and adopt energy-efficient practices, describing them as vital national contributions.

Extending greetings to Oyo State residents, Adelabu said the new year would usher in measurable progress in the power sector.

“To my kinsmen and women in Oyo State, your unwavering support continues to fuel my dedication at the national level,” he said. (NAN)