Military urges Sokoto residents to turn in looted explosives after US airstrikes

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Days after a U.S.-backed airstrike conducted on Christmas Day, Nigerian military authorities have appealed to residents in parts of Sokoto State to voluntarily surrender any explosives and suspicious ordnance looted from the strike sites, citing safety concerns and the risk of accidental detonation.

Late on December 25 and into the early hours of December 26, 2025, the United States, in coordination with Nigerian authorities, carried out precision air operations targeting Islamic State-linked militant encampments in the Bauni Forest area of Sokoto State.

The strikes, authorised by President Bola Tinubu and executed by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), involved the deployment of GPS-guided munitions and unmanned aerial platforms, aimed at degrading extremist networks believed to be operating along the Sahel corridor.

According to a statement from Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, the operation was intelligence driven and achieved its objective of neutralising designated threat elements while avoiding harm to civilians. Post-strike assessments were ongoing, with the military promising further details once evaluations were complete.

Despite official assurances that no innocent residents were killed, the impact of falling debris and unidentified objects in and around communities has caused alarm. In response, military authorities have urged locals to hand over any looted explosives or remnants of ordnance to security agencies immediately.

The call is intended to prevent accidental explosions and to support a thorough battle damage assessment, as unexploded fragments can pose significant risks in residential areas.

Residents of the affected areas are being encouraged to report the location of any suspicious materials.

The military has also reiterated that credible information from communities is vital to ensuring public safety and avoiding injuries during cleanup operations.

The Sokoto State Government previously confirmed the strikes and reiterated that the joint operation with U.S. forces was part of broader efforts to protect lives and property against extremist threats.

Authorities continue to reassure residents that the strikes were carefully executed with civilian protection as a priority.

Meanwhile, community leaders and traditional authorities have called for calm and cooperation with security agencies, emphasising the importance of community safety as the region processes the effects of the military action.