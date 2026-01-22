Midnight fire destroys Ajegunle Shopping Complex

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Several items worth millions of naira were destroyed early Thursday in a midnight fire that gutted a shopping complex at 1 Amore Street, Ajegunle, Boundary, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

The one-storey complex, which primarily houses clothing dealers and other materials, was completely razed. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the high volume of combustible materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

“Preliminary investigations by the LASEMA Response Team revealed that the fire was ignited by a power surge when electricity supply was restored. Upon arrival, the team conducted a risk assessment and cordoned off the area,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that prompt interventions by LASEMA, in collaboration with other responders, prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

“The entire shopping complex and surrounding shops were completely destroyed. Physical examination indicates partial structural compromise, requiring immediate assessment,” he said.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service eventually extinguished the fire, averting further damage to adjoining structures.