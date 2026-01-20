Measles–Rubella: Red Cross deploys 5,000 volunteers to tackle vaccine hesitancy in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

In a renewed push to curb measles and rubella infections and close immunisation gaps in Lagos State, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has deployed nearly 5,000 trained community volunteers to support the ongoing Measles–Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign across the state.

The intervention, jointly funded by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Red Cross, will see 4,857 volunteers conducting house-to-house engagement in all 20 Local Government Areas of Lagos for 12 days, focusing on pre-campaign sensitisation, vaccination mobilisation and post-campaign follow-up.

The Lagos State Branch Secretary of the NRCS, Mr. Olakunle Lasisi, said the initiative was designed to strengthen grassroots communication and address persistent vaccine hesitancy.

“Our volunteers are trained to engage households directly, listen to concerns, counter misinformation and encourage caregivers to allow their children to be vaccinated. Any case of refusal will be properly documented and escalated to Health Educators and Local Immunisation Officers for targeted follow-up.” He explained that the Red Cross was also training 486 supervisors, alongside Divisional Secretaries and Data Officers, to ensure effective field coordination, monitoring and daily reporting across the LGAs. Lasisi noted that trust built over decades of humanitarian work gives the Red Cross a unique advantage in reaching reluctant communities.

“People trust the Red Cross. That trust is critical in tackling fears and misconceptions around vaccines,” he said, expressing confidence that the campaign would replicate the high coverage achieved during similar mobilisation efforts in 2018.

Representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the NRCS National Headquarters said the Lagos intervention aligns with Nigeria’s broader child-survival and disease-prevention goals.

The IFRC, Mrs. Sandra Kanezi and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Majid of the NRCS National Headquarters urged parents to rely on verified medical information.

“The Measles–Rubella vaccine is safe, effective and essential for protecting children from preventable diseases. Vaccination remains one of the most powerful tools for safeguarding child health,” he said.

Abdul Majid disclosed that a similar Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) intervention is ongoing in Bayelsa State, where over 1,000 volunteers are supporting immunisation activities across the state’s eight LGAs.

Meanwhile, health stakeholders have commended the collaborative approach adopted for the Lagos campaign. At an all-inclusive planning meeting held on Thursday, January 15, officials of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Local Immunisation Officers, Health Education Officers and Red Cross divisional leaders reviewed strategies for improving vaccine uptake.

The Director of Health Education and Health Promotion Services at the Board, Mrs. Honfor Grace Adebola, praised the partnership between the Red Cross and government authorities.

“This collaboration strengthens community trust and improves outcomes. Sustaining it will significantly enhance our humanitarian and public-health impact,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos State Branch, urged volunteers to maintain close collaboration with Health Educators and Local Immunisation Officers.

“Working as partners is the only way to achieve record-breaking vaccination coverage and protect every eligible child,” he said.