Matawalle’s nine sons, daughters set to wed same day

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is set to host a joint wedding ceremony for nine of his children, all scheduled to take place on the same day.



Matawalle, a former governor of Zamfara State, will hold the large-scale ceremony on February 6, 2026, at the Central Mosque in Abuja.

The minister is married to four wives — Aisha, Balkisu, Fatima and Dadiya.



Details of the event emerged after a general invitation circulated by Dan Jafaru Aleengoo Turakee, announcing the date and venue of the multiple weddings.

Further wedding cards later disclosed the names of several of the couples involved.



Among those set to tie the knot is former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, who will marry Nana Bello Matawalle. Ibrahim Sahabi Liman is to wed Farida Bello Matawalle, while Safiya Bello Matawalle will be joined in marriage to Yazid Shehu Dan Fulani. Another daughter of the minister, Aisha Bello Matawalle, is also scheduled to marry Umar Ibrahim Danmaliki.



The joint wedding ceremony is expected to draw prominent personalities and well-wishers from across Nigeria.

Vanguard News