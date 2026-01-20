Masari’s ex-aide dumps APC for ADC

Almustapha Audu-Saulawa, ex-Protocol Officer to former Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday, announced his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former protocol officer, in an interview with newsmen at the ADC secretariat in Katsina, said that the move was driven by principle and the need to rescue the state.

Audu-Saulawa, who was also a former protocol officer to late President Umaru Yar’adua as Katsina Governor, said his presence at the party’s secretariat was to legitimise his political activities in line with ADC’s dictates.

“I am declaring as a member of ADC because its laws stipulate that I cannot act under it until I belong.

“I am therefore declaring for the party with my supporters, who are the teeming youths of Katsina,” he said.

Abdu–Saulawa, who is a founding member of the ruling APC in the state, said he had reached a breaking point after years of loyalty to the party.

“I worked tirelessly in the APC from scratch, but I have decided to join ADC to end sycophancy.

“The ADC has become a serious threat to the APC and is exuding huge confidence towards the 2027 general elections.

“I am sure of ADC’s victory in Katsina with the calibre of persons currently in its fold.

“I have not decided on my next political move because my immediate focus is to strengthen the party,” he said.

Vanguard News