Man United hold talks with legends Carrick, Solskjaer, Fletcher over interim manager role

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have held initial talks with former players Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about becoming the club’s caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Amorim was sacked on Monday after a turbulent 14 months in charge, with former United midfielder Fletcher appointed interim manager.

He would be the interim manager until the club appoints a permanent successor for Amorim in the summer.

Michael Carrick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Darren Fletcher all won multiple Premier League titles with Manchester United.

The former players have been contacted for the permanent role, while another former United player, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who managed three victories and a draw in his four games as caretaker boss in 2024, is also believed to be a contender.

Director of football Jason Wilcox has spoken to Fletcher and his former United team-mates Solskjaer and Carrick about taking the role.

Carrick has been out of work since leaving Middlesbrough last June, while Solskjaer similarly took charge when United sacked Jose Mourinho in 2018, before he then became the full-time manager for three years before leaving in 2021.

Vanguard News