Man United confirms Casemiro set to leave at end of season

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Casemiro will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.
The Brazil captain joined Real Madrid for £70m in 2022 and has since played 146 games for the club, scoring 21 goals.
Casemiro played a major role in helping United win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024.
“I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life,” Casemiro said in a statement.
“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.
“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months.
“We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”
The 33-year-old is currently one of the highest earners at Old Trafford.
@Casemiro will depart United at the end of the season, upon the expiry of his contract. A serial winner, we thank Case for his contributions in red so far and hope to finish his time at the club on a high together 🙏🔴
The club also announced that supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest.
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