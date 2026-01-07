Man City to sign Antoine Semenyo for £65m

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Antoine Semenyo is set to have a medical at Manchester City, with a move expected to be completed before Saturday.

According to the BBC, the Premier League giants have agreed to meet Semenyo’s £65m release clause, which must be activated by 10 January.

Semenyo is due to have his medical after Bournemouth’s game against Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Despite interest from five clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, City are the only team to successfully make formal contact with Bournemouth for a deal.

“I think it could be the last game,” said Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola before his side next match against Tottenham.

He added: “That is my personal opinion, but there is nothing agreed and nothing signed. It is my personal opinion as I understand the market and the noise but there is nothing agreed right now.

“He, right now, is our player and I hope it continues.”

Semenyo has scored nine goals and provided three assists for Bournemouth this season.

He joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023 for a fee in excess of £10m. He has scored nine Premier League goals this season.