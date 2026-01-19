Man City announce signing of defender Marc Guehi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City have completed the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in a deal worth an initial £20m.

The England defender had a medical on Sunday after agreeing personal terms with City and has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.

City started talks to sign the 25-year-old this month following injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias. Guehi, who has attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs in recent times, was set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

The Chelsea academy product and Crystal Palace captain has played 188 times for the London club since joining from Swansea in 2021, with 33 of his appearances coming this season as they started their first Conference League campaign.

On signing for City, Guehi said, “I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that. I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen.

“I love football – it has given me so much for so long – and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family. I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do,” he added.

Guehi captained Palace to victory in the FA Cup final against City in May, alongside a Community Shield win over Liverpool at the start of this season.

He looked set to join Liverpool in September, but the £35m deal fell through in the final hours of transfer deadline day, with Guehi having already started a medical.

Earlier this month, Palace coach Oliver Glasner said the Eagles would sell Guehi in January if the asking price was met.

City have already signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the current transfer window for £62.5m.

Guehi’s arrival takes City’s transfer spend in the last 12 months to £445.9m on 15 players.